Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 890 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 73.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

