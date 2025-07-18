Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 794 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

