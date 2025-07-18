Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 403 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13,361.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,969,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,403,000 after buying an additional 10,888,236 shares during the last quarter. BIP Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,786,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.02 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.