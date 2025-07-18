Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

