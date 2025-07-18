Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,695,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,962,000 after buying an additional 1,346,255 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth $57,499,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9,125.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 580,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,369,000 after buying an additional 544,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

