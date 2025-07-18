Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

