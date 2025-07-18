Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $82.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $69.19 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

