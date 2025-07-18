Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

