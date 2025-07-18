Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $131.74 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.