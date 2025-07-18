Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 827 Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Celestica from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

CLS stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

