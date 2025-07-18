Whittier Trust Co. Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.50.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

