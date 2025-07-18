Whittier Trust Co. Has $284,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

