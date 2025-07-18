Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after buying an additional 353,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,276,000 after buying an additional 336,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:DD opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.