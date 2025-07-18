Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

