Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Purchases $40,200.00 in Stock

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.62%.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
