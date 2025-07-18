Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Purchases $40,200.00 in Stock

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 807.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

