Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3,042.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE WELL opened at $157.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.