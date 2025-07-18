Welch & Forbes LLC Takes Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

