Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 381 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.24%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

