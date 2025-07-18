Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.55.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5%

BA opened at $231.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $233.61. The stock has a market cap of $174.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average of $184.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

