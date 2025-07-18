Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Humana by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 1.3%

Humana stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.23 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.81.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

