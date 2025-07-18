Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 290 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 201.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average is $176.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

