Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Up 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) were up 22.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 285,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 110,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 22.2%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.