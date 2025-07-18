Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vontier were worth $38,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Vontier by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

