Vladimir Tenev Sells 340 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,762.50. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 14th, Vladimir Tenev sold 114,175 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $11,605,888.75.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

