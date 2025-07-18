Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,701 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.92% of Visteon worth $61,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Visteon by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 558.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Visteon Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:VC opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.21. Visteon Corporation has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $117.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

