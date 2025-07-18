Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 231,334 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of PACCAR worth $79,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 631,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,675,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in PACCAR by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 51.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Get Our Latest Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.