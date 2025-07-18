Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 141,127 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Option Care Health worth $69,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 245.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.