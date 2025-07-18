Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $79,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 33.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.59.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

