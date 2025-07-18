Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $75,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Cintas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.96.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $221.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

