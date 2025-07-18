Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $81,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Interparfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Interparfums by 29.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Interparfums by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Interparfums by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $53,584.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,638. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $376,039. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interparfums Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.36. Interparfums, Inc. has a one year low of $97.65 and a one year high of $148.15.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Interparfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interparfums

Interparfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.