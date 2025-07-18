Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,815 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Colliers International Group worth $84,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.96. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.80.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

