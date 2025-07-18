Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,815,357 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,306,224 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815,357 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Halliburton worth $83,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 830.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

