Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $97.70 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,853 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $97,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 3.3%

PLD opened at $106.51 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.