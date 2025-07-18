Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.98 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 779,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $90,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

