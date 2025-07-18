Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $88.37 Million Stock Holdings in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,584,688 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 429,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $88,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Towne Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Towne Bank by 807.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Towne Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Towne Bank by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Towne Bank by 2,332.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOWN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Towne Bank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Towne Bank Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.80. Towne Bank has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.29 million. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Towne Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Towne Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.76%.

Towne Bank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

