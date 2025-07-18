Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $83.22 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,327 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $83,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $249,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 377,383 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,351.32. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

