Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.10 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $79,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,922,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PACCAR by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,578,000 after acquiring an additional 987,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 10,716.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,594,000 after buying an additional 870,929 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.05 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.59.

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

