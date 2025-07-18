Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $73.22 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $73,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $495,086,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27,563.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 693,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,745 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,347,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,983,000 after acquiring an additional 574,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,036,000 after purchasing an additional 424,893 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,837,000 after buying an additional 387,923 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $233.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.41. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

