Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124,085 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $79,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 101.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

