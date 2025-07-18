Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Ameriprise Financial worth $90,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.9%
Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $539.82 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $524.71.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
