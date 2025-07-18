Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,821 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $76,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

