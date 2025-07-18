Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 53,769 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,769 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Ulta Beauty worth $78,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,674,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,565,000 after acquiring an additional 442,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $490.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.14 and its 200 day moving average is $404.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.52.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

