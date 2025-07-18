Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,197 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total value of $41,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at $76,393,806.39. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 2.3%

APP stock opened at $363.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.81. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.