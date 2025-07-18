Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 124.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

