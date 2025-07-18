Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $146,907.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,715.25. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $140,462.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,698. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.4%

NXST opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average is $164.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

