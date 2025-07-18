Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232,721 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761,632 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 18,428,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

