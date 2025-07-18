Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $302.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.65 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.04. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

