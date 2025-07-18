Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 242 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $544.00 price objective (up from $354.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.88.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $571.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.76 and a 200 day moving average of $395.72. The firm has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $581.27.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

