Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3,363.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,301 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,509,000 after purchasing an additional 366,318 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,667,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,188,000 after purchasing an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4009 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

