Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1627 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.